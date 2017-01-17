Anson County 4-H Clover Crawl planned for March 10 -
The event will be held Friday, March 10 at the Lockhart Taylor Center in Wadesboro from 6-11 p.m. The Clover Crawl is an adult event, for those ages 21 and over. There will be food, dancing and socializing.
