Anson Co. fire departments ask commissioners for tax increase

Anson County operates 12 fire engines, eight tankers, two heavy rescue vehicles, one medium rescue vehicle, three water rescue boats, one surface water rescue unit and four squads out of eight fire stations answer approximately 3,000 calls a year, according to Josh Bowers, fire chief of Burnsville Volunteer Fire, Rescue and Ambulance Service in Polkton. Bowers, who also serves as the president of the Anson County Fire Chief's Association, stood before the county commissioners last week to ask for an increase in the fire tax to help alleviate rising monetary figures of equipment and operating costs.

