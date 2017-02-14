a Listening and learning:a Pharr makes plans for South Piedmont

Dr. Maria Pharr has been the president of South Piedmont Community College for less than a month, and is busy working to improve the school's campuses in Wadesboro, Polkton and Monroe. Pharr's first day on the job was Jan. 3. Since then, she said she has spent a lot of her time "listening and learning" to requests, ideas and what is happening in the community.

