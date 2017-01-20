2016 in review for Anson County, N.C. - 10:19 pm updated:
Anson Record Matthew Powell, director of "Evil Dead Uproot" sets up the camera to record an interview with Wadesboro resident Kevin McKenzie in September. McKenzie was an extra in "Evil Dead II," which was shot in Anson County in the summer of 1986.
