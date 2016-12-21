Wadesboro Shop with a Cop helps 20 kids buy Christmas presents -
For the Record Angel Monee' Robinson was able to get everything that she wanted for Christmas through Shop with a Cop. For the Record A child looks over bikes with a Wadesboro police officer as they spend his Walmart gift card.
