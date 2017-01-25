Wadesboro Police Department holds ribbon-cutting ceremony

Anson Record Wadesboro Mayor Bill Thacker cuts the ribbon in the entryway of the new Wadesboro Police Department surrounded by town staff, Sheriff Landric Reid , police officers and Chief Thedis Spencer . Spencer held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Wadesboro Police Department's new building before inviting the crowd to walk around the building to tour the new facility and enjoy hors d'oeuvres.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anson Record.