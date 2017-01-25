Wadesboro Police Department holds ribbon-cutting ceremony -
Anson Record Wadesboro Mayor Bill Thacker cuts the ribbon in the entryway of the new Wadesboro Police Department surrounded by town staff, Sheriff Landric Reid , police officers and Chief Thedis Spencer . Spencer held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Wadesboro Police Department's new building before inviting the crowd to walk around the building to tour the new facility and enjoy hors d'oeuvres.
