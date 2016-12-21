Wadesboro man stole Chevy Cobalt, according to Anson County deputies

Bobby Floyd Newton, 35, was arrested by a deputy with the Anson County Sheriff's Office Dec. 2. Newton allegedly stole a red 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt valued at $10,000 on Dec. 1 before breaking into a Tally Farms building on Diggs Road in Wadesboro on Dec. 2. Newton was charged with felony larceny of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor breaking and entering. He was booked in the Anson County Jail under a combined $20,000 secured bond and has a court date of Dec. 13. Newton has previous convictions dating back to 1999, including possessing and receiving stolen goods, assault on a female and more.

