Toys for Tots seeking donations

Toys for Tots is still short of toys as it works to fill potentially thousands of orders in Anson County. County Toys for Tots leader Vancine Sturdivant said that she had received more than 700 applications by 2:50 p.m. Dec. 2, the deadline to turn them in, but that the Anson County Health Department, Anson County Department of Social Services and county schools still had applications to turn in later that day.

