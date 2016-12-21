St. Louis judge was from Wadesboro

Daniel T. Tillman, who was born in Wadesboro in 1927, was appointed as a circuit court judge in Saint Louis, Missouri, in November of 1972 when he was 43 years old. His parents were the late Daniel Tillman, whose occupation was as a carpenter, and his mother was Nellie Mask Tillman, who was a school teacher for many years.

