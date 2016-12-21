Santa, parade draw crowds in Wadesboro

Anson Record Thursday's Child Community Choir is one of the many groups represented at the Christmas parade on Dec. 1. Anson Record Rocky Moore helps Mayor Bill Thacker count down to the tree lighting following the parade on Dec. 1. A total of 59 floats, vehicles or walking groups participated, including police and fire departments, alumni associations, school groups, businesses, organizations, elected officials and their representatives and more. Crowds lined the street to watch the parade.

