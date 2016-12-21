Santa gets wish lists from Anson Coun...

Santa gets wish lists from Anson County kids over pankcake breakfast -

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: Anson Record

Anson Record Santa checks with a little girl about her Christmas list at Oliver's Hometown Restaurant and Bar on Dec. 10. Dozens of kids met with Santa last weekend, having pancakes and juice as they met the jolly old elf at Oliver's Hometown Restaurant and Bar on Dec. 10. Santa will be busy this year. As Christmas music played in the background, St. Nick listened to a long list of requests for items including baby dolls, Power Rangers, dirt bikes and pools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anson Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wadesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving here Wed hole in the wall 3
BEWARE Paving Company Scam (Feb '12) Tue paving Lepricon 45
Lost dog Dec 13 Searching 1
Elder Assisted Living Resource Suggestions Needed Dec 13 Brookep74 1
Tony's Auto Nightmare (Sep '10) Dec 7 hole in the wall 37
Kim Hargett Nov 30 Black Lifes Matter 3
News Mana s body found in Wadesboro (Jul '15) Nov 28 Klt 3
See all Wadesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wadesboro Forum Now

Wadesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wadesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Wadesboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,713 • Total comments across all topics: 277,253,589

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC