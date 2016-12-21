Santa gets wish lists from Anson County kids over pankcake breakfast

Anson Record Santa checks with a little girl about her Christmas list at Oliver's Hometown Restaurant and Bar on Dec. 10. Dozens of kids met with Santa last weekend, having pancakes and juice as they met the jolly old elf at Oliver's Hometown Restaurant and Bar on Dec. 10. Santa will be busy this year. As Christmas music played in the background, St. Nick listened to a long list of requests for items including baby dolls, Power Rangers, dirt bikes and pools.

