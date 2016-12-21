Robbie Hill voted Anson County Person of the Year -
Anson Record Robbie and Keelie Hill coordinated the donation and delivery of supplies to victims of Hurricane Matthew beginning immediately after the hurricane. Robbie said he still has money he will spend on more supplies.
