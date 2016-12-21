Robbie Hill voted Anson County Person...

Robbie Hill voted Anson County Person of the Year -

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: Anson Record

Anson Record Robbie and Keelie Hill coordinated the donation and delivery of supplies to victims of Hurricane Matthew beginning immediately after the hurricane. Robbie said he still has money he will spend on more supplies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anson Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wadesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
State Shutting Down Autumn Care 24 min Curlysue69 2
Kim Hargett Sat Hub Justice 4
Moving here Sat Hub Justice 5
BEWARE Paving Company Scam (Feb '12) Dec 20 paving Lepricon 45
Lost dog Dec 13 Searching 1
Elder Assisted Living Resource Suggestions Needed Dec 13 Brookep74 1
Tony's Auto Nightmare (Sep '10) Dec 7 hole in the wall 37
See all Wadesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wadesboro Forum Now

Wadesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wadesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Wadesboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,466 • Total comments across all topics: 277,537,286

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC