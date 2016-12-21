Police department ceremony -
For the Record The Wadesboro Police Department will hold its ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon Dec. 20. The new location is located at 212 South Rutherford Street, Wadesboro. The Wadesboro Police Department will hold its ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon Dec. 20. The new location is located at 212 South Rutherford Street, Wadesboro.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anson Record.
Add your comments below
Wadesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving here
|Fri
|Klc
|4
|BEWARE Paving Company Scam (Feb '12)
|Dec 20
|paving Lepricon
|45
|Lost dog
|Dec 13
|Searching
|1
|Elder Assisted Living Resource Suggestions Needed
|Dec 13
|Brookep74
|1
|Tony's Auto Nightmare (Sep '10)
|Dec 7
|hole in the wall
|37
|Kim Hargett
|Nov 30
|Black Lifes Matter
|3
|Mana s body found in Wadesboro (Jul '15)
|Nov 28
|Klt
|3
Find what you want!
Search Wadesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC