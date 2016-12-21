Harvest Ministries of Wadesboro donates free Thanksgiving turkeys -
For the Record Harvest Ministries volunteers and Pastor Steve Adams, center, gave out free turkeys to unsuspecting county residents, visiting homes, shopping centers and more. For the Record Pastor Steve Adams, second from right, helped his congregation give away free turkeys to random people on Nov. 19. For the Record County residents were surprised when volunteers with Harvest Ministries gifted them with turkeys for their Thanksgiving meal.
