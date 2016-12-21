Abbington Grove apartments in Wadesboro, N.C. nearly complete -
For the Record The Abbington Grove apartments on U.S. Highway 74 in Wadesboro are currently being developed, but should be open to some tenants on Jan. 1, 2017. For the Record Although the site is still under construction, the finished Abbington Grove apartments are supposed to include a playground, computer room, laundry facilities and more when they are complete.
