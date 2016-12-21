a oeStar of Bethlehema show comes to Wadesboro Rotary Planetarium -
"The Star of Bethlehem" is a full-dome planetarium show that takes the audience back to the little town of Bethlehem of long ago where the birth of Jesus was announced to the humble shepherds by "a multitude of the heavenly host" and to the people of Israel by the arrival of the Wise Men. Guided by the light of the "star that they saw in the east," they traveled far from their lands to "come and worship him."
