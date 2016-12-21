Wadesboro police settle in new building -
Anson Record The new Wadesboro Police Department still needs some work, but is vastly improved over the previous facility shared with the Wadesboro Fire Department, according to police Chief Thedis Spencer. The department was housed along with the town's fire department across from the town hall.
