Wadesboro firefighters help fight western North Carolina wildfire

David Hanna and Scott Martin took a brush truck to Lake Lure to help fight the Party Rock fire, one of many fires burning across North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama and Kentucky. Wadesboro Fire Chief Marc Sessions said that his department received a request for help on Nov. 12, and that Hanna and Martin left at 7 a.m. the next day for seven days.

