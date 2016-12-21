Wadesboro church Christmas gala scheduled -
Items for the church calendar will be accepted by mail to The Anson Record, P.O. Box 959, Wadesboro, NC 28170, brought by our office at 123 E. Martin St., Suite 400 in Wadesboro or emailed to [email protected] . Deadline is 3 p.m. the Thursday before publication .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anson Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wadesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving here
|Wed
|hole in the wall
|3
|BEWARE Paving Company Scam (Feb '12)
|Tue
|paving Lepricon
|45
|Lost dog
|Dec 13
|Searching
|1
|Elder Assisted Living Resource Suggestions Needed
|Dec 13
|Brookep74
|1
|Tony's Auto Nightmare (Sep '10)
|Dec 7
|hole in the wall
|37
|Kim Hargett
|Nov 30
|Black Lifes Matter
|3
|Mana s body found in Wadesboro (Jul '15)
|Nov 28
|Klt
|3
Find what you want!
Search Wadesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC