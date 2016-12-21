Police: Wadesboro man threatens victim with gun for $20 -
Quashon Dujuan McRae, 23, is accused of threatening a man using a semiautomatic-style pistol to try and take the money on Oct. 8, according to arrest warrants. Wadesboro police arrested him on Nov. 15. McRae was charged with felony robbery with a dangerous weapon and placed in the Anson County Jail under a $50,000 secured bond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anson Record.
Add your comments below
Wadesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving here
|Wed
|hole in the wall
|3
|BEWARE Paving Company Scam (Feb '12)
|Tue
|paving Lepricon
|45
|Lost dog
|Dec 13
|Searching
|1
|Elder Assisted Living Resource Suggestions Needed
|Dec 13
|Brookep74
|1
|Tony's Auto Nightmare (Sep '10)
|Dec 7
|hole in the wall
|37
|Kim Hargett
|Nov 30
|Black Lifes Matter
|3
|Mana s body found in Wadesboro (Jul '15)
|Nov 28
|Klt
|3
Find what you want!
Search Wadesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC