Police: Wadesboro man threatens victim with gun for $20

Quashon Dujuan McRae, 23, is accused of threatening a man using a semiautomatic-style pistol to try and take the money on Oct. 8, according to arrest warrants. Wadesboro police arrested him on Nov. 15. McRae was charged with felony robbery with a dangerous weapon and placed in the Anson County Jail under a $50,000 secured bond.

