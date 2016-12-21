Ansonia to show Christmas play written by Lilesville native -
The performances will be held at the Ansonia Theatre in uptown Wadesboro on Saturday and Sunday. To kick off the holiday season, three shows will be presented: a matinee at 2 p.m. and an evening performance at 5 p.m. on Saturday, and an afternoon performance on Sunday at 3 p.m. "This play is extremely relevant today because it depicts the uncertainties of our economy while offering an intimate, yet comical, bird's-eye-view on how this fluctuating economy affects everyone," Bennett said via email.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anson Record.
Add your comments below
Wadesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving here
|Wed
|hole in the wall
|3
|BEWARE Paving Company Scam (Feb '12)
|Tue
|paving Lepricon
|45
|Lost dog
|Dec 13
|Searching
|1
|Elder Assisted Living Resource Suggestions Needed
|Dec 13
|Brookep74
|1
|Tony's Auto Nightmare (Sep '10)
|Dec 7
|hole in the wall
|37
|Kim Hargett
|Nov 30
|Black Lifes Matter
|3
|Mana s body found in Wadesboro (Jul '15)
|Nov 28
|Klt
|3
Find what you want!
Search Wadesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC