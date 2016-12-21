Ansonia to show Christmas play written by Lilesville native

The performances will be held at the Ansonia Theatre in uptown Wadesboro on Saturday and Sunday. To kick off the holiday season, three shows will be presented: a matinee at 2 p.m. and an evening performance at 5 p.m. on Saturday, and an afternoon performance on Sunday at 3 p.m. "This play is extremely relevant today because it depicts the uncertainties of our economy while offering an intimate, yet comical, bird's-eye-view on how this fluctuating economy affects everyone," Bennett said via email.

