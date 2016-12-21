Anson Countya s Mary Dunn: Patriot, herbalist, centenarian
The information for this column was collected from findagrave.com, but the contributors who collected this data to include on the Find a Grave website abstracted it from May Medley's "History of Anson County, NC," published in 1976. Mary Ann Sheffield Dunn and her husband Isaac Dunn arrived in Anson County during the early part of the Revolutionary War.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anson Record.
Add your comments below
Wadesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving here
|Wed
|hole in the wall
|3
|BEWARE Paving Company Scam (Feb '12)
|Tue
|paving Lepricon
|45
|Lost dog
|Dec 13
|Searching
|1
|Elder Assisted Living Resource Suggestions Needed
|Dec 13
|Brookep74
|1
|Tony's Auto Nightmare (Sep '10)
|Dec 7
|hole in the wall
|37
|Kim Hargett
|Nov 30
|Black Lifes Matter
|3
|Mana s body found in Wadesboro (Jul '15)
|Nov 28
|Klt
|3
Find what you want!
Search Wadesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC