Waco real estate agent arrested, accused of deceiving disabled man

7 hrs ago

A local real estate was arrested at his office Thursday, accused of deceiving a disabled man into selling mineral rights, valued between $85,900 and $143,280, for $10. Jody Glenn Scoggins, 31, a local real estate agent with RE/MAX Centex, was arrested on a second-degree felony charge of securing the execution of a document by deception and a third-degree felony charge of exploitation of an disabled person.

