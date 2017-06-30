Waco man killed in three-car crash that severely hurt another victim Read Story Stephen Adams
A 31-year-old man was killed and a second person was severely injured in a three-car crash at East Waco Drive and Business 77 in Waco just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Waco Police Department said Paul White, of Waco, was driving south on Business 77 at "a high rate of speed" when his GMC Yukon jumped the median and hit a Ford Escape, which was traveling north.
