Waco man arrested, accused of sexually abusing young child
A Waco man was arrested Tuesday, accused of sexually abusing a girl multiple times in 2015 and 2016, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|Wed
|Steven Spencer
|8,717
|Central Texas Frame & Alignment: "BAD SHOP" (Jun '10)
|Jun 30
|Texas FireCracker
|8
|**PROSTITUTES ON BACK PAGE** Ruining marriages
|Jun 27
|Screwedwife
|1
|Where can I find a small piece of land to buy
|Jun 19
|Tavia1989
|1
|Review: Waco Adult Store & Video (May '14)
|May '17
|Denny
|5
|Memorial Day Fireworks Season - Yes you can Buy...
|May '17
|StarsAndStripesFi...
|1
|What is Waco like? (Mar '09)
|May '17
|goofyslayer
|51
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC