Waco-made film "A Sense Of Urgency" debuts Saturday

The Waco-made "A Sense Of Urgency" premieres at the Jubilee Theatre in Waco Saturday night with a red-carpet screening featuring cast and company members. The film, the latest production of GodZone Ministry and Saving Oscar Productions, follows a teen named Izzy Pennington , who's traveling by bus to meet her birth parents when the bus is hijacked.

