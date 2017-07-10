Waco-made film "A Sense Of Urgency" d...

Waco-made film "A Sense Of Urgency" debuts Saturday

Friday Jul 7 Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

The Waco-made "A Sense Of Urgency" premieres at the Jubilee Theatre in Waco Saturday night with a red-carpet screening featuring cast and company members. The film, the latest production of GodZone Ministry and Saving Oscar Productions, follows a teen named Izzy Pennington , who's traveling by bus to meet her birth parents when the bus is hijacked.

