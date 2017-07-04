Waco-area news briefs: July 4, 2017
The city of Waco's annual Fourth on the Brazos festival will offer music, a corn-dog eating contest and fireworks Tuesday evening at Touchdown Alley at McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Beatles tribute band Hard Night's Day from Dallas will headline the music at 7:30 p.m. Country band Station Creek will open the event at 6 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m., with a food and drink court open. A Corndog Classic eating contest will begin at 7:15 p.m. The Waco Community Band will play patriotic music at 9 p.m., with the H-E-B fireworks show scheduled for 9:15 p.m. Waco Transit will provide a bus shuttle beginning at 4:30 p.m. from Heritage Square and the Ferrell Center to the pedestrian bridge.
