Waco-area news briefs: July 2, 2017

Beatles tribute band Hard Night's Day from Dallas will headline the city of Waco's annual Fourth on the Brazos festival at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Touchdown Alley at McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. A Corndog Classic eating contest will be held at 7:15 p.m., the Waco Community Band will play patriotic music at 9 p.m. and the H-E-B fireworks show will start at 9:15 p.m. Waco Transit will not run regular routes Tuesday but will provide a bus shuttle from Heritage Square and the Ferrell Center to the Pedestrian Bridge at McLane Stadium starting at 4:30 p.m. to carry celebrants to and from the event. In observance of the Independence Day holiday, the city of Waco will not pick up trash and recycling routes Tuesday.

