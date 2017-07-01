Waco-area news briefs: July 1, 2017

Waco Children's Theater will present the Broadway musical "Grease" at 7 p.m. Saturday and July 8 at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. Baylor University's Mayborn Museum Complex, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, will offer free admission from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.