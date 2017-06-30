Man in stolen car eludes police in Lorena, Hewitt, Robinson

A driver eluded police in the Hewitt, Robinson and Lorena areas and prompted a search by several McLennan County law enforcement agencies after he ditched the car and ran into a field Saturday night, Lorena Police Chief Tom Dickson said. Lorena police tried to stop a car traveling north on Interstate 35 about 9 p.m. when the driver exited the interstate at mile marker 328, near the Pilot Truck Stop, Dickson said.

