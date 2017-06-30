Man in stolen car eludes police in Lo...

Man in stolen car eludes police in Lorena, Hewitt, Robinson

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

A driver eluded police in the Hewitt, Robinson and Lorena areas and prompted a search by several McLennan County law enforcement agencies after he ditched the car and ran into a field Saturday night, Lorena Police Chief Tom Dickson said. Lorena police tried to stop a car traveling north on Interstate 35 about 9 p.m. when the driver exited the interstate at mile marker 328, near the Pilot Truck Stop, Dickson said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Central Texas Frame & Alignment: "BAD SHOP" (Jun '10) Jun 30 Texas FireCracker 8
**PROSTITUTES ON BACK PAGE** Ruining marriages Jun 27 Screwedwife 1
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) Jun 24 Steven Spencer 8,711
Where can I find a small piece of land to buy Jun 19 Tavia1989 1
Review: Waco Adult Store & Video (May '14) May '17 Denny 5
Memorial Day Fireworks Season - Yes you can Buy... May '17 StarsAndStripesFi... 1
What is Waco like? (Mar '09) May '17 goofyslayer 51
See all Waco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waco Forum Now

Waco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Waco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,137 • Total comments across all topics: 282,205,538

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC