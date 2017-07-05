Home from HGTV's - Fixer Upper' on the market for nearly $1 million
In 2015, Jessie and Cameron Bell bought and renovated a 1,050-square-foot home on HGTV's "Fixer Upper" for $131,000. The so-called "Shotgun House," which was renovated by Chip and Joanna Gaines on the hit show, came on the market last month for a whopping $950,000.
