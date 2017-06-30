Former Waco Councilman Wilbert Austin, Sr. laid to rest
Hundreds gathered to mourn and remember the life of former Waco city councilman Wilbert Austin, Sr. at the Waco Convention Center Saturday morning. Austin served on the city's council for more than a decade.
