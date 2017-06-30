Former Waco Councilman Wilbert Austin...

Former Waco Councilman Wilbert Austin, Sr. laid to rest

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Hundreds gathered to mourn and remember the life of former Waco city councilman Wilbert Austin, Sr. at the Waco Convention Center Saturday morning. Austin served on the city's council for more than a decade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Central Texas Frame & Alignment: "BAD SHOP" (Jun '10) Jun 30 Texas FireCracker 8
**PROSTITUTES ON BACK PAGE** Ruining marriages Jun 27 Screwedwife 1
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) Jun 24 Steven Spencer 8,711
Where can I find a small piece of land to buy Jun 19 Tavia1989 1
Review: Waco Adult Store & Video (May '14) May '17 Denny 5
Memorial Day Fireworks Season - Yes you can Buy... May '17 StarsAndStripesFi... 1
What is Waco like? (Mar '09) May '17 goofyslayer 51
See all Waco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waco Forum Now

Waco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Waco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,290 • Total comments across all topics: 282,193,406

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC