'Fixer Upper' stars Chip and Joanna Gaines celebrate one-year anniversary of Waco bakery
"Fixer Upper" stars Chip and Joanna Gaines recently celebrated their bakery's one-year anniversary in Waco, Texas. Click the gallery to learn things you may not know about the Gaines couple.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Central Texas Frame & Alignment: "BAD SHOP" (Jun '10)
|Fri
|Texas FireCracker
|8
|**PROSTITUTES ON BACK PAGE** Ruining marriages
|Jun 27
|Screwedwife
|1
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|Jun 24
|Steven Spencer
|8,711
|Where can I find a small piece of land to buy
|Jun 19
|Tavia1989
|1
|Review: Waco Adult Store & Video (May '14)
|May 31
|Denny
|5
|Memorial Day Fireworks Season - Yes you can Buy...
|May '17
|StarsAndStripesFi...
|1
|What is Waco like? (Mar '09)
|May '17
|goofyslayer
|51
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC