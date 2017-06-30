Community 30 mins ago 8:08 p.m.Q-R Fit Trail system installed at Waco parks
Waco-McLennan County Public Health District and Parks & Recreation teamed up and installed the "Q-R" Fit Trail system to its parks. Park goers can simply find a sign and pick which area of the body they want to focus on.
