Christian Academy for the Deaf being established in Waco

Baylor University deaf education lecturer Lewis Lummer comes from four generations of deafness, and he's leading an effort to offer a Christian school experience for deaf children. The Waco Tribune-Herald reports American Sign Language is his native language, and he had similar experiences as other deaf children growing up: limited access to resources, to opportunities and to Christian-focused teachings, he said as his hands moved swiftly with excitement and interpreter Lori Wrzesinki translated to spoken English.

