Baylor settles lawsuit with woman who...

Baylor settles lawsuit with woman who alleged sexual assault

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Baylor University has agreed to settle a federal lawsuit with a former student who accused the nation's largest Baptist school of fostering a "hunting ground for sexual predators" and mishandling her alleged attack in 2015. A settlement notice was filed in federal court in Waco, Texas on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
20 yrs old, moving from Las Vegas, NV to Waco, TX (Sep '16) Thu Get Real 6
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) Wed Steven Spencer 8,717
Central Texas Frame & Alignment: "BAD SHOP" (Jun '10) Jun 30 Texas FireCracker 8
**PROSTITUTES ON BACK PAGE** Ruining marriages Jun 27 Screwedwife 1
Where can I find a small piece of land to buy Jun 19 Tavia1989 1
Review: Waco Adult Store & Video (May '14) May '17 Denny 5
Memorial Day Fireworks Season - Yes you can Buy... May '17 StarsAndStripesFi... 1
See all Waco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waco Forum Now

Waco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Sudan
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
 

Waco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,905 • Total comments across all topics: 282,300,996

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC