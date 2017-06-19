Woman who hid gun in her vagina gets probation in drug case
Ashley Cecilia Castaneda, 31, was arrested by Waco Police with allegedly 29.5 grams of methamphetamine in her purse and a loaded .22-caliber pistol with a bullet chambered hidden inside her vagina. She was charged with possession of methamphetamine in a drug-free zone and unlawfully carrying a weapon by Waco Police, Monday, Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|9 hr
|Baybeh
|8,704
|Where can I find a small piece of land to buy
|Mon
|Tavia1989
|1
|Review: Waco Adult Store & Video (May '14)
|May 31
|Denny
|5
|Memorial Day Fireworks Season - Yes you can Buy...
|May 24
|StarsAndStripesFi...
|1
|What is Waco like? (Mar '09)
|May 21
|goofyslayer
|51
|May '17
|Hellbound MurderSENT
|1
|My friends Mom invited me to , then.....
|May '17
|Joe 8348
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC