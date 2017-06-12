Woman calls 911 on McD's over delayed nuggets order

Police in Waco, Texas, proved they take emergency calls seriously when they arrived at a McDonald's drive-thru lane in response to a customer demanding free Chicken McNuggets. The department fielded a 9-1-1 call from the management at the fast-food chain on Friday night at around 11 p.m. The customer was complaining that her chicken nuggets were taking too long to cook and that she should get the nuggets for free.

