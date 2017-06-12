Woman accused of stabbing fellow bus passenger
A 31-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault after she was accused of stabbing a fellow female Greyhound bus passenger as they traveled on a Central Texas interstate. Rashundra Denise Pickens remains in the McLennan County Jail in Waco on Tuesday evening with bond set at $10,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRGV.
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|Jun 10
|I lived to tell t...
|8,700
|Review: Waco Adult Store & Video (May '14)
|May 31
|Denny
|5
|Memorial Day Fireworks Season - Yes you can Buy...
|May 24
|StarsAndStripesFi...
|1
|What is Waco like? (Mar '09)
|May 21
|goofyslayer
|51
|May '17
|Hellbound MurderSENT
|1
|My friends Mom invited me to , then.....
|May '17
|Joe 8348
|1
|20 yrs old, moving from Las Vegas, NV to Waco, TX (Sep '16)
|May '17
|New Texan
|5
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC