With a history of bucking tradition, Baylor's first woman president...
Linda Livingstone is the first female president in the 172-year history of Baylor University, the world's largest Baptist university. Despite a sexual assault scandal that resulted in Baylor parting ways with football coach Art Briles, athletic director Ian McCaw and former President Kenneth Starr, Livingstone says she does not consider the Waco, Texas, university a "Fixer Upper."
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|**PROSTITUTES ON BACK PAGE** Ruining marriages
|4 hr
|Screwedwife
|1
|Central Texas Frame & Alignment: "BAD SHOP" (Jun '10)
|10 hr
|TakingCareOf Buis...
|7
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|Jun 24
|Steven Spencer
|8,712
|Where can I find a small piece of land to buy
|Jun 19
|Tavia1989
|1
|Review: Waco Adult Store & Video (May '14)
|May 31
|Denny
|5
|Memorial Day Fireworks Season - Yes you can Buy...
|May '17
|StarsAndStripesFi...
|1
|What is Waco like? (Mar '09)
|May '17
|goofyslayer
|51
