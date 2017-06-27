With a history of bucking tradition, Baylor's first woman president...

Linda Livingstone is the first female president in the 172-year history of Baylor University, the world's largest Baptist university. Despite a sexual assault scandal that resulted in Baylor parting ways with football coach Art Briles, athletic director Ian McCaw and former President Kenneth Starr, Livingstone says she does not consider the Waco, Texas, university a "Fixer Upper."

