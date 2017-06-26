Waco's AMC Classic Galaxy adds IMAX movie screen
Waco film fans who've itched to see the richer visuals and sound of an IMAX presentation no longer have to drive to Temple's Premiere Cinema for the nearest screen. As some filmgoers to AMC Classic Galaxy 16 started discovering late last month, that multiplex now has an IMAX screen.
