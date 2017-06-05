Waco sees bump in sales tax rebate
The city of Waco received a sales tax rebate this week larger than the one it received in June of last year, but just barely. State Comptroller Glenn Hegar sent rebates totaling $640 million to cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts, 3.6 percent more than June 2016's rebates, according to a press release.
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|23 hr
|Steven Spencer
|8,698
|Review: Waco Adult Store & Video (May '14)
|May 31
|Denny
|5
|Memorial Day Fireworks Season - Yes you can Buy...
|May 24
|StarsAndStripesFi...
|1
|What is Waco like? (Mar '09)
|May 21
|goofyslayer
|51
|May '17
|Hellbound MurderSENT
|1
|My friends Mom invited me to , then.....
|May '17
|Joe 8348
|1
|20 yrs old, moving from Las Vegas, NV to Waco, TX (Sep '16)
|May '17
|New Texan
|5
