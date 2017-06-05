Waco sees bump in sales tax rebate

Waco Tribune-Herald

The city of Waco received a sales tax rebate this week larger than the one it received in June of last year, but just barely. State Comptroller Glenn Hegar sent rebates totaling $640 million to cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts, 3.6 percent more than June 2016's rebates, according to a press release.

