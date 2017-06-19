Waco police looking for missing 53-ye...

Waco police looking for missing 53-year-old woman with mental disability

Police received the call at an adult daycare on Lakewood around 1 p.m. on Thursday. She was last seen in the 1500 block of Wooded Acres Dr. around 11:30 a.m. She has been described as 5'5", weighing about 120 pounds.

