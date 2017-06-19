Waco PD search for woman missing from adult daycare Read Story Brandon Gray

Police said shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday, they responded to a call from an adult daycare located in the 5000 block of Lakewood in Waco. Ross has a mental disability and was last seen in the 1500 block of Wooded Acres Drive around 11:30 a.m. She is 5'5, about 120 pounds and was wearing blue jeans with a blue shirt, pink and blue shoes, and wearing red glasses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.