Waco man arrested in prostitution bust on his birthday
A Waco man was arrested on his 20th birthday on a promoting prostitution charge after he was found waiting in a Waco motel bathroom during an undercover prostitution sting, an arrest affidavit states. Colton Copeland was arrested Friday after McLennan County Sheriff's Office detectives answered an online advertisement for prostitution.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|Jun 24
|Steven Spencer
|8,712
|Where can I find a small piece of land to buy
|Jun 19
|Tavia1989
|1
|Review: Waco Adult Store & Video (May '14)
|May 31
|Denny
|5
|Memorial Day Fireworks Season - Yes you can Buy...
|May '17
|StarsAndStripesFi...
|1
|What is Waco like? (Mar '09)
|May '17
|goofyslayer
|51
|May '17
|Hellbound MurderSENT
|1
|My friends Mom invited me to , then.....
|May '17
|Joe 8348
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC