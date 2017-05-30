Waco landfill expansion threatens airplanes, critics say Read Story Stephen Adams
The Alliance for the McGregor Airport -- an organization representing aircraft owners, operators, pilots and passengers -- has formally joined opponents calling for the City of Waco not to build a proposed landfill along Highway 84 near the McGregor Executive Airport. Critics of the project believe the landfill would attract large birds that could endanger flights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|12 hr
|Baybeh
|8,657
|Review: Waco Adult Store & Video (May '14)
|Wed
|Denny
|5
|Memorial Day Fireworks Season - Yes you can Buy...
|May 24
|StarsAndStripesFi...
|1
|What is Waco like? (Mar '09)
|May 21
|goofyslayer
|51
|May 5
|Hellbound MurderSENT
|1
|My friends Mom invited me to , then.....
|May 5
|Joe 8348
|1
|20 yrs old, moving from Las Vegas, NV to Waco, TX (Sep '16)
|May '17
|New Texan
|5
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC