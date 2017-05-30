Waco landfill expansion threatens air...

Waco landfill expansion threatens airplanes, critics say Read Story Stephen Adams

The Alliance for the McGregor Airport -- an organization representing aircraft owners, operators, pilots and passengers -- has formally joined opponents calling for the City of Waco not to build a proposed landfill along Highway 84 near the McGregor Executive Airport. Critics of the project believe the landfill would attract large birds that could endanger flights.

