Waco daycare owner and employee arrested for abusing children Read Story Stephen Adams
Miss Pepper's Place daycare owner Pepper Jones, 37, and employee Brittney Starr Hale, 30, turned themselves in the McLennan County Jail on Thursday afternoon. The Waco Police Department's Crimes Against Children Detective Unit began investigating allegations of child abuse against the daycare facility on April 4. "During their investigation, it was discovered that the two arrested persons committed multiple acts of injury to a child and endangering a child," Waco Police Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|Steven Spencer
|8,699
|Review: Waco Adult Store & Video (May '14)
|May 31
|Denny
|5
|Memorial Day Fireworks Season - Yes you can Buy...
|May 24
|StarsAndStripesFi...
|1
|What is Waco like? (Mar '09)
|May 21
|goofyslayer
|51
|May '17
|Hellbound MurderSENT
|1
|My friends Mom invited me to , then.....
|May '17
|Joe 8348
|1
|20 yrs old, moving from Las Vegas, NV to Waco, TX (Sep '16)
|May '17
|New Texan
|5
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC