Waco daycare owner and employee arrested for abusing children Read Story Stephen Adams

Miss Pepper's Place daycare owner Pepper Jones, 37, and employee Brittney Starr Hale, 30, turned themselves in the McLennan County Jail on Thursday afternoon. The Waco Police Department's Crimes Against Children Detective Unit began investigating allegations of child abuse against the daycare facility on April 4. "During their investigation, it was discovered that the two arrested persons committed multiple acts of injury to a child and endangering a child," Waco Police Sgt.

