Waco country singer Holly Tucker releases single via streaming media, radio
Waco country singer Holly Tucker - who landed the 5:30 p.m. performing slot right before the Charlie Daniels Band at 6 p.m. at Sunday's Bowen MusicFest - is releasing a new single from her album "Steel" these days. It's "Dallas On Your Boots," written by Jay DeMarcus and Caitlyn Smith and starting airing yesterday, June 1, on country radio stations.
