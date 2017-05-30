Waco country singer Holly Tucker releases single via streaming media, radio

Waco country singer Holly Tucker - who landed the 5:30 p.m. performing slot right before the Charlie Daniels Band at 6 p.m. at Sunday's Bowen MusicFest - is releasing a new single from her album "Steel" these days. It's "Dallas On Your Boots," written by Jay DeMarcus and Caitlyn Smith and starting airing yesterday, June 1, on country radio stations.

