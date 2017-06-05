Waco arts supporters win Mexican recognition

Gathered at the recognition are Creative Waco executive director Fiona Bond, Voice Radio director Katia Jimenez Picazo, artist Jesus Rivera, Alice Rodriguez, Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce president Joe Rodriguez and artist Rocio Ramirez Landoll. Gathered at the recognition are Creative Waco executive director Fiona Bond, Voice Radio director Katia Jimenez Picazo, artist Jesus Rivera, Alice Rodriguez, Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce president Joe Rodriguez and artist Rocio Ramirez Landoll.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.