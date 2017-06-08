Waco-area news briefs: June 8, 2017
Prosper Waco's Community Engagement Council is having a second installment of its community visioning series, "What's Up Waco," from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Doris Miller YMCA, 1020 Elm Ave. The forum also will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 17 in the cafe at University High School, 3201 S. New Road, and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 24 at Dewey Recreation Center, 925 N. Ninth St. The Heart of Texas Regional Advisory Council will hold a Saving Bodies, Minds and Hearts Public Awareness Night from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the employee parking lot, across from the Emergency Department entrance at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, 100 Hillcrest Medical Blvd. The event will include information about the signs and symptoms of stroke and heart attack, injury prevention, mental health awareness, compression-only CPR and Stop the Bleed initiative.
